Sunday on PBS News Weekend, a science advocacy group says one of the world’s biggest meat and poultry producers is pouring pollutants into U.S. waterways. Then, how the federal government’s food assistance program isn’t keeping up with rising prices at grocery stores. Plus, Grammy-winning teacher Annie Ray discusses her inclusive approach to music education.
