Wednesday on the NewsHour, jury deliberation gets underway in Manhattan in the criminal hush money trial of former President Trump. A razor-thin primary win for a Texas incumbent highlights the growing rift within the Republican Party. Plus, Judy Woodruff looks at how Alaska changed its primary elections to break partisan gridlock.
