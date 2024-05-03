May 3, 2024PBS NewsHour full episode

Friday on the NewsHour...

Friday on the NewsHour, the Department of Justice and Google make closing arguments in a landmark trial that could change how we use the internet. Trump White House communications director Hope Hicks takes the stand in the former president's hush money trial. Plus, on World Press Freedom Day, a Palestinian journalist's firsthand account of his family's fight to survive the war in Gaza.

