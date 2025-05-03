May 3, 2025PBS News Weekend full episode

Saturday on the News Hour...

Saturday on PBS News Weekend, more children have died from the flu this season than at any other time in the last 15 years. An investigation found no evidence linking many of the deported Venezuelans to the gang Trump alleged they were members of. Why staffing shortages at the National Weather Service could put lives at risk. Plus, how a studio in Utah is supporting artists with disabilities.

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