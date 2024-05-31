Leave your feedback
Friday on the NewsHour, fresh reaction and analysis of the historic guilty verdict in Donald Trump's criminal hush money trial as the former president rails against his conviction. President Biden calls on Hamas to accept Israel's latest cease-fire proposal. Plus, a preview of Mexico's election as a violent and polarized campaign season comes to a close.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.