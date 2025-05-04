May 4, 2025PBS News Weekend full episode

Sunday on the News Hour...

Sunday on PBS News Weekend, as 25 percent tariffs on imported auto parts take effect, what will they do to new and used car prices? How the freezing of Title X funds affects family planning for low-income Americans. A new book tells the little-known story of daring women who flew combat planes in the face of danger during WWII. Plus, why young adults are finding themselves lonelier than ever.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

Evergreen_WebAd_Sidebar_DonateNow

More Ways to Watch