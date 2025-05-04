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Sunday on PBS News Weekend, as 25 percent tariffs on imported auto parts take effect, what will they do to new and used car prices? How the freezing of Title X funds affects family planning for low-income Americans. A new book tells the little-known story of daring women who flew combat planes in the face of danger during WWII. Plus, why young adults are finding themselves lonelier than ever.
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