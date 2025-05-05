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Correction: A graphic in the segment on Gaza misidentified David Mencer. We regret the error.
Monday on the News Hour, as President Trump says he doesn't know whether immigrants should be given due process, we look at what the Constitution says about citizens and noncitizens alike. Israel plans expanded operations in Gaza, a shift that could end with reoccupation. Plus, Sean "Diddy" Combs appears in court for the start of his trial on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.
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