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Tuesday on the News Hour, India fires missiles into Pakistan territory in retaliation for recent attacks on tourists that have enflamed tensions. Canada's new prime minister shows no signs of backing down after meeting with President Trump, who has threatened to make Canada the 51st state. Plus, how efforts to crack down on protests and diversity initiatives are playing out on college campuses.
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