May 7, 2025PBS News Hour full episode

Wednesday on the News Hour...

Wednesday on the News Hour, tensions rise between Pakistan and India after dozens are killed in strikes that Pakistan is calling an act of war. The conclave begins as cardinals are sequestered in the Sistine Chapel to select the next pope. Plus, Judy Woodruff visits Vermont to check out a social media platform that's bringing people together in a time of increasing political division.

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