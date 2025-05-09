Leave your feedback
Correction: A graphic in the Brooks and Capehart discussion misattributed a quote to Justice Sonia Sotomayor. We regret the error.
Friday on the News Hour, newly-elected Pope Leo XIV holds his first Mass and now faces the task of addressing the Catholic Church's biggest challenges. Battles over Trump's immigration policies heat up as a top advisor suggests the White House could suspend the right to due process. Plus, Putin uses the celebration of Russia's victory over Nazi Germany to strengthen his alliance with China.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.