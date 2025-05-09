May 9, 2025PBS News Hour full episode

Friday on the News Hour...

Correction: A graphic in the Brooks and Capehart discussion misattributed a quote to Justice Sonia Sotomayor. We regret the error.

Friday on the News Hour, newly-elected Pope Leo XIV holds his first Mass and now faces the task of addressing the Catholic Church's biggest challenges. Battles over Trump's immigration policies heat up as a top advisor suggests the White House could suspend the right to due process. Plus, Putin uses the celebration of Russia's victory over Nazi Germany to strengthen his alliance with China.

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