Mayhem erupts in the U.S. Capitol as Congress certifies electoral votes

Jan 05
WATCH LIVE: Violent pro-Trump mob breaches U.S. Capitol, halting Electoral College count
Jan 06
WATCH: Trump directs protesters to march to the U.S. Capitol ahead of count of Electoral College votes
Jan 06
Woman shot inside Capitol during riot has died
Jan 06
Read Pence’s full letter saying he can’t claim ‘unilateral authority’ to reject electoral votes
Jan 06
PHOTOS: Inside the U.S. Capitol after extremist Trump supporters broke in
Politics
Jan 06
By Associated Press
By Joshua Barajas
World
Jan 06
Nation
Jan 06
By Jerry Schwartz, Associated Press
By Courtney Vinopal
