Not traveling for the holidays is a necessary sacrifice, medical expert says

I think the best advice I can give anybody and everybody, including my own family members, is not to travel.

We have made the tough decision for my daughter to not come to our home for this holiday, and for us to be — to not see other family members, and just keep to ourselves. It's a sacrifice.

But everybody has to make a sacrifice, so that the disease does not spread, And then winter and certainly the Christmas holiday could look much worse.

So, if you decide to travel — and, again, I can't emphasize enough how much I would recommend not traveling at all — I think you need to consider about — look at the testing protocols for the — in the state that you're traveling to. Think about your mode of transportation.

Driving is safer than flying, than taking a bus or than taking a train, where you're cramped together with a lot of people. Of course, you need to think about quarantining before leaving, so to make sure that you don't have exposures yourself, that you can then develop the disease, and move on and go on to infecting the people that you're visiting.

And I — and, of course, taking all of the public health measures, wearing a mask at all times, wearing it correctly over your nose and your mouth, washing your hands, and keeping at least six feet apart from anyone else that you're — you come in contact with.

And that's very, very important. The distancing is incredibly important.