Melinda Gates on her foundation’s work and the need to ‘lift up women’ worldwide

Melinda Gates:

What is true is that Bill and I always believed in equality. We wanted equality.

And what I write about in the book is, I didn't even realize that when I came into marriage, we came into marriage, we both came from our own biases of the past a little bit about how our households operated as kids.

And so I surprised Bill when I — we got pregnant with our first child, Jen. I surprised him and said, I'm going to leave Microsoft. I said, I'm going to leave and raise our kids. And Bill was actually the one who said to me, after Jen was six months old, "What else are you going to do?"

Because he knew I had that part of my brain that I also love to work. But, yes, those conversations aren't always easy. But we — I bring them up because we need to have those in our home to make sure that we have equality and to look at what assumptions have we made, and do we need to shift those, as we have kids or things change or we get older or our careers change?

And what I want women to know is, you can have full equality, and you should, in your home, in your workplace and in your community. And when you do that, it changes the world. Equality makes a huge difference.