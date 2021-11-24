Men who killed Arbery to also face federal hate crime charges. Here’s what to expect

Amna Nawaz:

Arbery's murder and this trial proved to be another key moment in the ongoing conversation around racial justice and the legal system.

Paul Butler is professor at Georgetown Law and a former federal prosecutor. He joins me now.

Paul Butler, welcome back to the "NewsHour." Thanks for being with us.

So, this is obviously an incredibly high profile case. Even President Biden issued a statement in response to the verdict.

But, Paul Butler, generally speaking, how did you react? What went through your mind when you heard the verdict today?

Paul Butler, Professor, George Washington University School of Law: Amna, in her closing statement to the jury, the prosecutor had this refrain. It was the 911 call that one of the defendants made, when he said his emergency was black man running.

And those words, there's an American history of racial violence and white supremacy and unequal justice under the law. And you might say that, today, these jurors disrupted that history. Criminal trials are not designed to be instruments of social change. They're about bringing individual wrongdoers to justice.

But, sometimes, verdicts reveal something about social progress. Today, we learned that, in Glynn County, Georgia, in a trial in which three white men hunted down and killed a black man, those men were convicted by a virtually all-white jury. In this country, that counts as progress.