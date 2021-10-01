Merck’s antiviral pill may help beat COVID-19, but vaccines and testing still needed

Dr. Nahid Bhadelia, Boston Medical Center:

Well, William, if the data pans out — and an oral antiviral has been the missing piece in the way that we respond to this pandemic.

And the reason it's important is because, currently, the data that's presented by this press release, which, of course, we need to validate, shows that, if given in the first five days of illness, it can reduce hospitalizations and death by 50 percent of people who at least have one medical condition.

The difference, though, is, compared to monoclonal antibodies, this is something that you can take by mouth. And the use of monoclonals has been limited — is because it requires intravenous infusion. And that requires a clinic.

If you can give something by mouth quickly after diagnosis, you are improving the access of the drug to more people, you're keeping more people from getting into the hospitals, and you may also reduce the time that people are contagious, which could reduce transmission as well.

So, a lot of promise there, although the one thing that I will say is that it needs to be linked with testing. We're limited a bit on the way that we test. And you have to have confirmed COVID-19 to then qualify to take this pill. But, right now, rapid tests are still — we're still being plagued by shortages in many parts of the world, as well as in this country.