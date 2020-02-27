Michael Bloomberg on why he’s a better choice for president than other 2020 Democrats

Michael Bloomberg:

Yes. Well, Bernie — and in California. There's a lot of millennials there. He does well among the younger people. And so he should do well there.

The issue is how many votes he gets. But I think he will certainly get more than anybody else.

From my point of view, I have just got to work in every single one of these states, get as many delegates as I can, explain to people what I have done in the past. The reason to vote for me is, if you like what I did in 12 years as mayor of New York City, and if you think that tells you that I would be able to do the job if I was elected.

And the other candidates on that stage, none of them can say, look at my past, because none of them have ever — have any management experience. They're all — with the exception of Pete, who was, in all fairness, mayor of a small city, and went through a Bloomberg training program. So I know — and he did very well.

But the others are all legislators. And they have no idea of how to run things and how to address the real issues and how to get teams together and how to make decisions when there is no right answer. And to most of these things, there is no right answer. That's what management is all about. That's why it's hard.