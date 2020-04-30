Michelle Singletary answers viewer questions about pandemic finances

Michelle Singletary:

Yes, it's really — it's really tough.

And it just so happens my son is named Kevin, and he's a senior in college. And he right now is trying to get an internship for the summer. And you know what was key for him? He stayed in contact with the career office at his school. He goes to the University of Maryland, Baltimore county.

And they have a fantastic office that is actually working to help kids or students finding some internships. There's some that are actually virtual now. He's looking at a NASA internship that would be virtual. He has got a job, actually, for the summer.

Now, he has to go in, so momma is a little worried about that, but he was able to land an internship.

So, one of the things is, contact the career office at your school, and just continue to put those applications out. Even though companies have pulled back, you know, the economy will start again, and they are going to need those summer workers that they're used to.