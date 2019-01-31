Midwest sees all-time low temperatures due to polar vortex

Amna Nawaz:

Days of dangerous cold came to a head early this morning for much of the Midwest. In Northeastern Wisconsin, windchills of 43 below zero froze hot water in midair. In Illinois, a state-record-breaking minus-38 degrees in Mount Caroll, not counting the wind chill. In Houston, Minnesota, minus-37 degrees, negative-49 with the windchill.

And, in Michigan, windchill readings in the negative-40s, compounded by a fire yesterday at a natural gas station north of Detroit.