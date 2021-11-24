Migrants used as pawns in E.U.’s geopolitical tug-of-war return home traumatized

Amna Nawaz:

Well, thousands of migrants remain trapped at the border between Belarus and Poland, now with the snow falling, and many living without shelter. They're pawns in a standoff between the leader of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, and the European Union. And while many migrants remain, many have decided to return home.

In a moment, special correspondent Simona Foltyn will report from Northern Iraq on some who've returned there.

But, first, Ali Rogin starts with the situation in Belarus.