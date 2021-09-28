Milley, military leaders contradict Biden on support for complete Afghanistan withdrawal

Amna Nawaz:

Strategic failure. That is the assessment of the chairman of the Joint Chiefs, General Mark Milley, on the end of America's 20-year war in Afghanistan.

Nevertheless, top commanders recommended to President Biden that the U.S. keep troops in Afghanistan. The president rejected that and the Americans and NATO allies withdrew on August 31.

Milley, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and General Frank McKenzie, who runs U.S. Central Command, all appeared before the Senate Armed Services Committee today.

Nick Schifrin has the story.