Millions of Americans warned to stay inside as wildfire smoke blankets eastern states

Stephanie Sy:

As hundreds of wildfires rage out of control in Canada, winds have carried the smoke farther south, all the way to Raleigh, North Carolina, which woke up to hazy skies.

And in the nation's capital, a blanket of smoke lay over the White House, blurring the Washington Monument in the distance. White House officials postponed today's outdoor Pride celebration until Saturday.

Millions of people were under hazardous air quality advisory today from the Northeast to the South and parts of the Midwest. Authorities advised people to stay indoors, especially young children, the elderly, and those with respiratory issues.

Allergy and immunology specialist Dr. Purvi Parikh described the health risks.

Dr. Purvi Parikh, Allergy and Asthma Network: Wildfire smoke has particulate matter. It's very, very small. And that small particulate matter can really get lodged deep into your lungs.

So it can cause a lot more lung damage in the short term and long term. And in addition to these particles, wildfire smoke has a variety of gases too that can be harmful to breathe in.