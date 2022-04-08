Minneapolis-based Children’s Theatre Company debuts play about race and policing

Geoff Bennett:

Prosecutors this week declined to charge a Minneapolis police officer in the fatal shooting of Amir Locke. He was a young Black man who was shot and killed in a predawn no-knock raid.

It comes nearly two years after the police killing of George Floyd. Those killings have forced parents to grapple with how to talk to kids about racism and policing.

Special correspondent Fred de Sam Lazaro looks at a book-turned-play helping with those conversations.

It's part of our arts and culture series, Canvas, and our ongoing Race Matters coverage.