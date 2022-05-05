Minneapolis restaurateur revives disappearing Native American cuisine

Fred de Sam Lazaro
By —

Fred de Sam Lazaro

By —

Simeon Lancaster

Audio

The pandemic took a particularly heavy toll on the restaurant business, with tens of thousands shutting their doors for good. Special correspondent Fred de Sam Lazaro visited one unusual establishment that’s bucking the trend, and reviving Native American food traditions that disappeared after European settlement in North America. It’s part of our series, "Agents for Change."

Listen to this Segment

Fred de Sam Lazaro
By —

Fred de Sam Lazaro

Fred de Sam Lazaro is director of the Under-Told Stories Project at the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota, a program that combines international journalism and teaching. He has served with the PBS NewsHour since 1985 and is a regular contributor and substitute anchor for PBS' Religion and Ethics Newsweekly.

By —

Simeon Lancaster

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: