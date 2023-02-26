Missouri law barring police from enforcing federal gun laws creates confusion

Gabrielle Hays
By —

Gabrielle Hays

Harry Zahn
By —

Harry Zahn

By —

Winston Wilde

Audio

Missouri has some of the most permissive gun laws in the nation — the state does not require background checks and does not require a permit to carry a concealed weapon. As Gabrielle Hays reports, a state law passed in 2021 is making it harder for police to enforce federal gun laws.

Listen to this Segment

Gabrielle Hays
By —

Gabrielle Hays

Gabrielle Hays is a Communities Correspondent for the PBS NewsHour out of St. Louis.

Harry Zahn
By —

Harry Zahn

By —

Winston Wilde

Winston Wilde is a coordinating producer at PBS News Weekend.

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch