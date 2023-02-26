Missouri law barring police from enforcing federal gun laws creates confusion

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Gabrielle Hays
Harry Zahn
Winston Wilde
Missouri has some of the most permissive gun laws in the nation — the state does not require background checks and does not require a permit to carry a concealed weapon. As Gabrielle Hays reports, a state law passed in 2021 is making it harder for police to enforce federal gun laws.
Gabrielle Hays is a Communities Correspondent for the PBS NewsHour out of St. Louis.
Winston Wilde is a coordinating producer at PBS News Weekend.
