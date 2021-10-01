Mistrust, access issues keep Europe’s asylum seekers, undocumented migrants unvaccinated

Judy Woodruff:

As Europe prepares for the new arrivals of refugees fleeing Afghanistan, there are concerns that undocumented migrants already living on the continent are being left out when it comes to COVID-19 vaccines.

The European Union has now inoculated over 70 percent of its population. But, in Italy alone, around 700,000 migrants are thought to be flying under the radar.

Special correspondent Lucy Hough has this report from Naples.