Moderna’s vaccine trials bring hope as more states resume pandemic restrictions

Noubar Afeyan:

Well, Judy, the underlying technology, which is, in fact, quite new and unprecedented, is called messenger RNA.

Messenger RNA is a molecule that exists in every one of our cells and is the intermediary between DNA, which we know to be where the information is stored about every aspect of life, and proteins, which are the actors in life, which are the elements that do the things that make us function as humans.

And so the intermediary molecule has never been tried as a form of a drug or a vaccine that could actually provide information to cells that they could then convert into a protein to have a resulting function.

In this case, the intermediary molecule that we use coded for the protein, the spike protein, now famous, for this virus that actually is its vulnerability in terms of the immune reaction.

So, what we did is, we took the sequence, the DNA sequence, of this spike protein, quickly encoded it into RNA, a molecule that we have had a decade-long program to convert into a substance that could be used as drugs or vaccines.

And that information was then provided into the volunteers we had that we tested it on, so that their own cells make this protein. When their immune system sees this protein, it thinks that it's been infected and starts fighting back.

Now, of course, in our case, there is no infection, and so the immune system gets activated, learns to know what to defend for, and waits on guard, until the virus shows up. And when the virus shows up, unlike an immune system that is now lost and can't recognize the threat, then the immune system rapidly activates, and knows exactly what to do to neutralize the threat.

And based on all of that, we believed we had a pretty good chance, although we didn't know what numbers would result, that a preponderance of the cases of infection in our trial would be in people who did not get the vaccine.

And that's, in fact, what we saw.