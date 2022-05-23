Monkeypox virus spreads to multiple countries amid struggle to contain COVID-19

Leave your feedback
Questions are swirling around an apparent outbreak of monkeypox, a rare disease that has been found in a number of countries around the world including the U.S. In light of the pandemic, many are asking about what they need to know. Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at the Baylor College of Medicine, joins John Yang to discuss.
