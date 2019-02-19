Months after Election Day, N.C. officials grapple with possible ballot fraud

Judy Woodruff:

It has been more than three months since Election Day, but voters in North Carolina's Ninth Congressional District still don't know who their congressman is.

Today, state election officials held the second day of hearings to determine whether they can certify the results, where Republican Mark Harris defeated Democrat Dan McCready by just 905 votes.

Miles Parks from NPR has been inside the hearings, and he joins me now from Raleigh.

Miles Parks, welcome to the "NewsHour."

So, what are we learning? What are you hearing and learning in these hearings on what happened?