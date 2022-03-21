Dozens presumed dead in China’s worst aviation disaster in nearly a decade

William Brangham:

That's right, Judy.

Flight 5735 took off normally. But about an hour into the flight, once it was at cruising altitude, the jet plunged, dropping over 20,000 feet in just about a minute. At about 8,000 feet, there was a brief change, but then it plunged again.

This video which was shared by the China Aviation Review seems to show the near-vertical descent of the jet just before impact.

Joining me now is our science correspondent, Miles O'Brien, who has covered aviation for many years. And he is also a pilot.

Miles, thank you so much for being here.

I mean, this is such — what it seems to be an awful event. I can't imagine for those 130 something people to have been on that plane at such a steep descent before it crashed.

Can you walk us through the things that the investigators are now going to be looking through to try to figure out what happened?