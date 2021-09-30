Mozambicans fleeing Islamic insurgents feel failed by government, forced into drug trade

Neha Wadekar:

Many of the displaced people we met during our two weeks in Cabo Delgado said they'd also witnessed beheadings and obscene violence.

Their stories made us want to understand the motives of the insurgents, beyond the narrative of Islamic extremism. Cabo Delgado is rich in natural resources. But while most local people still live in extreme poverty, it's large international companies that profit from the region's wealth.

The insurgency has grown around one of Africa's largest foreign investments, a $20 billion natural gas project run by French energy giant Total. In March, the insurgents mounted a significant attack in Palma, where the project is located, prompting Total to suspend its operations.

TotalEnergies told "PBS NewsHour" that it's committed to ensuring that local communities benefit from the project.

The same preconditions for insurgency that exist around the gas project are also growing around one of Cabo Delgado's most infamous industries, mining. We trekked deep into a forest near Montepuez, Cabo Delgado's major mining area, to gain access to illegal gold and ruby mines. Multinationals, including the U.K.-based company Gemfields, have bought rights from the Mozambican government to extract precious minerals and stones from this area.

These miners say that the presence of large companies has left them little choice but to dig illegally.