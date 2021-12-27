Myanmar military ‘fighting for its life’ in face of ‘unprecedented’ resistance to coup

Nick Schifrin:

In Eastern Myanmar, a line of cars was trying to escape nearby violence. But soldiers torched the vehicles and burned the 35 people who were hoping to flee, possibly including two staff of Save the Children, other photographs of the Christmas Eve massacre too horrific to show.

It's the second time in four weeks soldiers are accused of burning their enemies' bodies. The junta that reseized power in February has ruled through horror and fear. It's helped spark an exodus. On Christmas Day, families in the southeast saved only what they could carry and fled to neighboring Thailand.

Thousands have become refugees to escape military airpower, even if they had to walk across rivers. Myanmar's military ruled the country for half-a-century before civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi came to power in 2015. Her National League of Democracy Party easily won the 2020 election.

But on the February the 1st, when the new Parliament was supposed to sit, General Min Aung Hlaing declared a state of emergency and arrested Suu Kyi and hundreds of pro-democracy activists. Earlier this month, Suu Kyi was sentenced to two years in prison.

That day, protesters took to the streets in Myanmar's capital, continuing their resistance to military rule. All year, they have demonstrated. A massive civil disobedience movement has paralyzed basic services. In response, the military has turned urban streets into battlegrounds.

But the resistance extends to the countryside, where ethnic militias attack army checkpoints. For decades, ethnic minorities have fought what they consider central authorities' political persecution. Myanmar has about 20 ethnic armed groups in yellow that control about a third of the country's territory. The Christmas Eve attack took place in Kayah State, where the Karenni ethnic army has been fighting the military on and off for years.

But since the coup, urban civilians have teamed up with ethnic militias, united to resist military rule.