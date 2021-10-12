N. Korea flexes nuclear power amid regional arms race, wants U.S. to end ‘hostile policy’

Nick Schifrin:

But North Korea says it won't meet with the U.S. while the U.S. continues to hold training exercises with South Korea, including this one in August, and maintains sanctions, what the North calls the U.S.' — quote — "hostile policy."

For more on North Korea and the South Korean and the United States' national security advisers meeting today, we turn to Frank Jannuzi. He was a State Department analyst, where he focused on North Korea. He's now president of the Maureen and Mike Mansfield Foundation, a nonprofit focused on improving relations among countries in Asia and with the United States.

Frank Jannuzi, welcome back to the "NewsHour."

As we just reported, North Korea says the U.S. has a — quote — "hostile policy" that it needs to give up. For North Korea, what does that mean?

Frank Jannuzi, President and CEO, Maureen and Mike Mansfield Foundation: Well, they define it usually, Nick, to refer to sanctions, as well as the criticism of their human rights record, the fact that the United States maintains forces on the Korean Peninsula and nuclear armaments, which the North Koreans consider to be a threat.

But the North Koreans have long desired the United States to lift this so-called hostile policy. And, in recent weeks, they have been turning more and more to addressing the state of war on the peninsula and a desire to see that state of war ended as one of the measurements by which they would evaluate whether or not the United States had lifted its hostile policy.