NASA rover lands on Mars, resuming search for remnants of life

Judy Woodruff:

The U.S. is back on the Red Planet tonight, after a nearly 300 million-mile journey.

NASA celebrated late this afternoon, when it landed its latest rover on Mars. There's lots of excitement around NASA's most ambitious Mars project yet. The rover is designed to explore new areas of planet and look for clues to signs of past life there.

Just so you know, the temperature on Mars is a cool 81 degrees below zero.

Our Miles O'Brien has been watching it all closely. And he's with me now.

Hello again, Miles.

So, I was excited watching the video feed from NASA. Were you on the edge of your seat?