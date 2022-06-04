Nationwide spike in gun violence reveals ‘very disturbing trends’

Harry Zahn
As the nation mourns the lives lost in Uvalde, Buffalo and Tulsa, Americans are also dealing with gun violence that does not make national news. Since Friday, there have been shootings with multiple people wounded or killed in Arizona, Virginia and Houston, Texas. Joshua Horwitz, co-director of the Center for Gun Violence Solutions at Johns Hopkins University, joins Geoff Bennett to discuss.
