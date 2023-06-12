NATO secretary-general discusses Ukrainian counteroffensive and Sweden membership dispute

Jens Stoltenberg:

So, first and foremost, the most important thing that will happen at the NATO summit in Vilnius in July is that NATO allies will express strong support to Ukraine, not only words, but also in deeds, because I'm absolutely certain that our NATO allies will make new announcements of significant military support to Ukraine and to promise to sustain and step that up, because we will make absolutely clear that we are there to support Ukraine for as long as it takes.

Then, on the issue of membership, yes, there are consultations going on among allies, and we have not concluded them. It's too early to preempt the concrete outcome, but allies agree on a lot. We agree that NATO's door is open, as we have demonstrated with Finland and Sweden for new members.

We also agree that Ukraine will become a member of this alliance. This has been stated many times by NATO, last time at a summit last year. And then, thirdly, we agree that it's for Ukraine and the 31 NATO allies to decide when the time is right for Ukraine to become a member. It's not for Russia. Russia doesn't have a veto.

So I'm confident that, at the NATO summit, there will be a strong message on Ukraine, because we need to stand by Ukraine.