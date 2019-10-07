NBA’s Chinese business interests clash with free speech in Hong Kong tweet controversy

Amna Nawaz:

There's a firestorm of reaction to how the NBA is handling a conflict between its business in China and its approach toward free speech and human rights.

It started with a tweet from Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey that read — quote — "Fight for freedom. Stand with Hong Kong."

That tweet prompted swift backlash from the Chinese government and Chinese business partners, who pulled their money from the Rockets.

Now, Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta tweeted that Morey didn't speak on behalf of the team.

The NBA, which has spent years trying to develop its business in China, called Morey's tweet regrettable.

Morey went on to delete that original tweet and posted an apology, saying — quote — "I didn't intend my tweet to cause any offense to Rockets fans and friends of mine in China."

Mike Pesca is the host of "Slate" magazine's podcast "The Gist" and author of "Upon Further Review: The Greatest What-Ifs in Sports History."

And he joins me now.

Mike Pesca, welcome to the "NewsHour."

Let's start with that NBA statement. You tweeted, calling it cowardly. Adam Silver is obviously being very careful with the language he's using.

Why do you think the NBA is reacting the way that they are?