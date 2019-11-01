In California, nearly 9,000 acres scorched by fast-moving Ventura County brush fire

Although California’s battle with wildfires eased a bit Friday, officials warn that the concern is far from over. Firefighters faced a fast-moving brush fire north of Los Angeles overnight, fueled in part by the flammable oil in the eucalyptus trees farmers often use as windbreaks. To the east, in San Bernardino, some evacuated families returned home to find nothing left. Stephanie Sy reports.
Amna Nawaz:
California's war with wildfires eased a bit today, but officials warned the danger is far from over, and fire crews kept busy.
Stephanie Sy has our report.
Stephanie Sy:
Winds are now dying down, but firefighters in Southern California still faced a fast-moving brushfire north of Los Angeles overnight.
Don Pyne:
All we can do is pray and hope and rely on their professionalism, and they're doing a great job.
Stephanie Sy:
The so-called Maria Fire scorched nearly 9,000 acres in Ventura County, fueled in part by the flammable oil in eucalyptus trees.
Man:
This is a ranching community with a lot of avocados and citrus orchards in the area. And, a lot of times, they use the eucalyptus for wind breaks. The conditions are very extreme for wildfire conditions.
Stephanie Sy:
About 2,300 homes and other buildings were endangered, and 8,000 residents were ordered out. Elsewhere, fire crews made more headway, even as red flag warnings remained posted in communities north and west of L.A.
To the east, in San Bernardino, families have returned home, but some found nothing left.
Matthew Valdiva:
It happened so fast, we didn't have a chance. We didn't have a chance at all. And it hurts, because I have a laptop that has my kids' pictures in it when they were little. They are irreplaceable. So, now I'm not — that's what hurts.
Stephanie Sy:
In Northern California's wine country, nearly 200,000 people have also been allowed back.
Meanwhile, utilities are ending more of the blackouts that affected hundreds of thousands.
For the "PBS NewsHour," I'm Stephanie Sy.
