What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Need a new summer read? Here’s a diverse list to pick from

Jeffrey Brown
By —

Jeffrey Brown

Alison Thoet
By —

Alison Thoet

Audio

With summer in full swing, you may be wondering what books to take along on vacation — or enjoy right at home. Jeffrey Brown talks with two writers who have answers to that question. It’s part of our arts and culture series, CANVAS.

Listen to this Segment

Jeffrey Brown
By —

Jeffrey Brown

Jeffrey Brown is the chief correspondent for arts, culture and society at PBS NewsHour.

Alison Thoet
By —

Alison Thoet

@alisonthoet

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: