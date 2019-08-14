New analysis finds parts of the U.S. have already warmed close to critical 2-degree level

Amna Nawaz:

Now, a second environmental story on a much larger scale. Scientists have warned frequently that we need to stop the planet from warming an additional two degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels to avoid catastrophic problems.

A new analysis of temperature data by "The Washington Post" finds many major areas across the United States have reached or are already nearing that two-degree mark. It also found significant variations across the country.

Chris Mooney from "The Washington Post" is here to lay out how some parts of the U.S. are being impacted more than others.

Chris, welcome to the "NewsHour".