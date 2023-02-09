New details about Chinese balloon’s spying capabilities revealed by U.S.

Nick Schifrin:

U.S. officials say that this was part of an international program that the Chinese have launched of spy balloons that they say flew across 40 countries across five continents.

The balloon that we're talking about here was 200-feet-tall and had a jetliner size payload. And according to a senior State Department official, it was — quote — "capable of conducting signals intelligence collection operations."

What does that mean? It means it can pick up communications from U.S. military bases as it flew over them. The official said — quote — "It had multiple antennas, to include an array likely capable of collecting and geolocating communications and solar panels large enough to produce the requisite power to operate multiple active intelligence collection sensors."

Now, officials say they're making this public, something that the intelligence community has historically resisted, because they are trying to pull back the curtain on Chinese spying. They're trying to refute what Beijing said today, that the U.S. was waging a campaign of — quote — "information warfare."

Also today, the House of Representatives passed a resolution unanimously that calls out China's — quote — "brazen violation of U.S. sovereignty" and also "efforts to deceive the international community through false claims about its intelligence collection campaigns."

That shows, Amna, at least on a general level, Washington's anger with Beijing right now.