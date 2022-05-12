New Mexico struggles against raging wildfires amid evacuations

Amna Nawaz:

There's been an unusually early start to fire season this year, with blazes already burning for weeks in the Southwest, mainly in Arizona and New Mexico.

The nation's largest wildfire continues to rage in New Mexico near Santa Fe. It has burned nearly 260,000 acres, and there is no end in sight.

On the ground, Stephanie Sy reports on the toll the massive blaze is taking on both the land and its people.