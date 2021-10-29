New Netflix series on Kaepernick is a ‘springboard’ to conversations on race, privilege

Amna Nawaz:

Well, the acclaimed film director Ava DuVernay, who's behind projects including "The 13th," "When They See Us," and "Selma," is now the force behind a powerful new series.

It's called "Colin in Black & White," available today on Netflix. And it tells the coming-of-age story of a young Colin Kaepernick, years before he became a quarterback in the NFL and a leader in the fight for racial justice.

I sat down with DuVernay and the show's young star this week to discuss what the series teaches us about Kaepernick and what it reveals about us as a society for our arts and culture series, Canvas.