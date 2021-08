New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday said he will resign after the state's attorney general last week released a scathing probe that found he sexually harassed at least 11 women. He will be replaced by Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who will become the first woman to lead the state. Jodi Kantor, of The New York Times, and Karen Dewitt, of New York State Public Radio, join William Brangham to discuss.