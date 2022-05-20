New York struggles with a sharp rise in violent crime amid COVID-19

Judy Woodruff:

After hitting near historic lows pre-pandemic, crime has been spiking in many parts of the country, including in the nation's most populous city.

Shootings in New York City have more than doubled this year compared to the same time period in 2019. The city's new mayor has made public safety his top priority, and polls show that New Yorkers agree. About half say crime is issue number one for them. So, is the city at or close to a tipping point?

Jeffrey Brown has our look.