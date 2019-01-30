News Wrap: After threat assessment, Trump criticizes ‘naive’ intelligence officials

Judy Woodruff:

The Fed announcement went down well on Wall Street. The Dow Jones industrial average jumped nearly 435 points to close at 25014. The Nasdaq rose 154 points, and the S&P 500 added 41.

President Trump fired back today at his own intelligence chiefs, who had contradicted him before Congress. They testified Tuesday that North Korea is unlikely to dismantle its nuclear arsenal and that the Iran nuclear deal is still working. But the president tweeted today that the relationship with North Korea is — quote — "the best it has ever been."

He also declared — quote — "The intelligence people seem to be extremely passive and naive when it comes to Iran." And he suggested: "Perhaps intelligence should go back to school."

U.S. and Chinese officials began high-stakes trade talks today in Washington. Negotiators say they do not expect a resolution after this round. Instead, they hope for a deal before March 2. If there is no deal by then, the U.S. is set to increase tariffs on Chinese goods from 10 to 25 percent.

The European Union has roundly rejected talk of renegotiating Britain's deal to leave the bloc. British lawmakers voted yesterday to replace a provision that keeps Britain in the E.U. customs union. It's designed to avoid a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

In Brussels today, European commission president Jean-Claude Juncker said the withdrawal agreement will not be renegotiated.