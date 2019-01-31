News Wrap: At least 15 detained migrants staging hunger strikes, ICE confirms

Judy Woodruff:

The procedural vote advanced the nonbinding McConnell measure with Republican and some Democratic support. That virtually assures final passage.

Separately, a federal court has ordered Syria to pay $302 million in the death of American journalist Marie Colvin in 2012. The court found that she was deliberately targeted by Syrian artillery.

The U.S. military says that an airstrike has killed 24 Al-Shabaab militants in Somalia. Wednesday's raid was the ninth already this year. Officials say that it targeted a camp used by the extremist group north of Mogadishu. Al-Shabaab was behind an assault on a hotel complex in Kenya this month that killed 21 people.

The U.S. and China wound up two days of trade talks today, aiming for agreement before March the 2nd, when a new round of U.S. tariffs kicks in. President Trump met with China's vice premier and presented a letter from President Xi Jinping saying he hopes China and the U.S. can meet halfway.

Mr. Trump said that he and Xi will likely have to meet before there's any final deal.

And stocks were mixed on Wall Street today. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 15 points to close at 24999. The Nasdaq rose 98 points, and the S&P 500 added 23.

