News Wrap: At least 6 killed as Russia, Ukraine trade attacks across the country

In our news wrap Sunday, Ukraine and Russia both launched attacks against each other as the war in Ukraine drags on, Donald Trump called Vice President Mike Pence “delusional” in regards to the 2020 election, the U.S. women’s national soccer team is out of the World Cup after losing to Sweden, and Olympic gymnast Simone Biles returned to competition after a two-year hiatus.
