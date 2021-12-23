News Wrap: Biden administration to invest $241M to improve ports, ease inflation

Judy Woodruff:

In the day's other news: The U.S. economy churned out another month of low unemployment and high inflation.

The Labor Department reported new jobless claims held steady at 205,000 last week. Meanwhile, the Commerce Department said consumer prices jumped 5.7 percent in November from a year earlier. Even so, consumer spending rose more than half-a-percent last month.

The Biden administration is looking to help reduce that inflation by easing bottlenecks in the supply chain. Today, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced more than $241 million in grant funding to improve U.S. ports. The money is available immediately for 25 projects in 19 states.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said it is a worthy investment.