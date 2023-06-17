News Wrap: Biden speaks in Philadelphia at his 1st major 2024 campaign rally

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
In our news wrap Saturday, Biden held the first big rally of his reelection campaign in Philadelphia, Secretary of State Blinken is visiting China for talks aimed at easing tensions, at least 41 people died in an attack on a school in Uganda, warring forces in Sudan agreed to a new 72-hour ceasefire, and Pennsylvania Gov. Shapiro said a damaged stretch of I-95 will reopen within two weeks.
