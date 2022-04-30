News Wrap: Biden weighs canceling at last $10,000 in student loans per borrower

Leave your feedback
In our news wrap Saturday, the Biden administration is considering canceling at least $10,000 in student loans per borrower through executive action, a 22-year-old Marine Corps veteran who joined the war in Ukraine was killed in fighting there, China's capital is tightening Covid restrictions, and millions of people across the Midwest and South are facing the threat of severe storms.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Additional Support Provided By: